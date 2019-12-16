Home

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
15:30
Greenbank Parish Church
Edinburgh
JOHNSTON Ruth (Colinton)
Peacefully, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the excellent care of Morningside Manor Care Home,
after a long and interesting life, Ruth Margaret, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Very Rev William Bryce Johnston, much loved mother of Iain, Fiona and Rosemary, mother-in-law of Jane and Colin. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Private cremation followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Greenbank Parish Church, Edinburgh, on Friday, December 20, at 3.30 pm, to which all are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 16, 2019
