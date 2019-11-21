|
JEFFREY Ruth Suddenly, at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Ruth, beloved wife of the late Robin, much loved mother of Adam, Sam and Rachel. Funeral service in Kirriemuir Parish Church, on Monday, November 25, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, dress code is respectful. Family flowers only please, but a donation, if desired, can be made in aid of SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health). Donations by cheque can be sent to Wm. Lyall Funeral Directors Ltd., 2 Bellies Brae, Kirriemuir, Angus, DD8 4EB.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 21, 2019