Ruth Christina MAXWELL

Ruth Christina MAXWELL Notice
MAXWELL Ruth Christina (Craighall)
At Craighall Care Home, Edinburgh, on November 3, 2019, Ruth Christina (Tina) Maxwell, aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Rev William Maxwell, much loved mother of Ian and mother-in-law of Ellen. Loving grandmother of Elspeth, Alison, Deedee, Evie, Suj and great-grandmother of Thomas and Finn. The funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, November 20, at 1.30 pm.
In Christ all are made new.
2 Corinthians 5.17.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 14, 2019
