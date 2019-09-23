|
WOODWARD Roy (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on September 19, 2019. Roy, beloved husband of Mags, much loved father of Sam, Jack, Vivienne and Max and father-in-law of Mark and Beate and dear grandfather of Freddie and Poppy. Will be missed by his best friend Archie. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, October 1, at 1 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of PSPA.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 23, 2019