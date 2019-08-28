Home

More Obituaries for Roy DAVIDSON
Roy DAVIDSON

Notice

Roy DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Roy (Blairgowrie)
Anne, Carol and Andrew, family of Roy, thank all who have given them support and strength during his long illness. Family, friends and neighbours, medical staff and carers at home, Hope Park and Muirton House, David Scott personnel, Rev Linda Stewart, organist Kathleen Campbell and catering staff at McDiarmid Park, for their kind professionalism and finally, all who sent cards and those who paid their respects at Rattray Church and Perth Crematorium, generously donating £638.33 to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019
