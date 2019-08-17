|
DAVIDSON Roy (Blairgowrie)
At Muirton House Nursing Home, Blairgowrie, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a long illness, Roy (R. P. M. Davidson, ex Bank of Scotland, Rotarian, golfer, curler), dear husband of Anne (née Rodger), father of Carol and Andrew, grandfather of David, father-in-law of John and brother of Bert and Jim. Funeral service at Rattray Church, at 1.30 pm, followed by committal at Perth Crematorium, at 3 pm, Wednesday, August 21, all friends and family invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK will be received at the church or crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 17, 2019