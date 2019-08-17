Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:30
Rattray Church
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
15:00
Perth Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy DAVIDSON

Notice Condolences

Roy DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Roy (Blairgowrie)
At Muirton House Nursing Home, Blairgowrie, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a long illness, Roy (R. P. M. Davidson, ex Bank of Scotland, Rotarian, golfer, curler), dear husband of Anne (née Rodger), father of Carol and Andrew, grandfather of David, father-in-law of John and brother of Bert and Jim. Funeral service at Rattray Church, at 1.30 pm, followed by committal at Perth Crematorium, at 3 pm, Wednesday, August 21, all friends and family invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK will be received at the church or crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.