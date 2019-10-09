Home

Marjorie, Brian and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss. Our sincere gratitude also goes to those friends who attended Warriston Cloister Chapel. Your generous donations raised £195 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation. Special thanks to Rev Iain May for his warm, uplifting service and to the staff of Claremont Park Nursing Home for their loving care of Rose in the final years of her long life.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 9, 2019
