MAXTON Rev. Ronald McNish Passed away peacefully at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 7, 2019. Previously Parish Minister Inverkip, Edinburgh The Tron Kirk and Dollar, Muckart and Glendevon. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Dunipace Parish Church on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on June 15, 2019
