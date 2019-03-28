|
HOPE Ronald Betty, Graham and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received in their recent sad loss of Ronald. Thanks to all at Dorward House for their kind care and attention. Grateful thanks to the Rev Ian Gray for his most comforting service and to all who paid their last respects to Ronald at Parkgrove Crematorium and donated generously towards Dorward House.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 28, 2019
