Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
HOPE Ronald Peacefully, at Dorward House, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a long illness, Ronald, aged 91 years, dearly loved husband of Betty, devoted and proud father of Graham, dear father-in-law of Seema, loving grandad of Isla and Erin. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, March 15, at 11.30 am , to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the crematorium door towards Dorward House.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
