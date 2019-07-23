|
McKINNON
Roderick (Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, July 12, 2019, Roderick McKinnon, aged 58 years. Dearly loved father of Callum and Fiona, cherished son of Susan and the late Roderick, a dear brother of Denise, Shauna, Jacqui and the late Karen and a dear uncle. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 30, at 11.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roderick, may be given for the British Liver Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on July 23, 2019