Sturrock, Comb & Davidson Ltd (Broughty Ferry, Dundee)
102 St. Vincent Street
Dundee, Angus DD5 2EY
01382 770500
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00
Sturrock Comb & Davidson
102 St Vincent Street
Broughty Ferry
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00
Pitkerro Grove Cemetery
Robin CUTHBERT Notice
CUTHBERT Robin (Wormit)
Peacefully, at Orchar Nursing Home, Broughty Ferry, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, Robin (Ex British Gas) beloved husband of Liz, loving dad to Grant, Debbie and Keith, much loved grandad to Jess, Liz, Maisie, James and David. Funeral service at Sturrock Comb & Davidson, 102 St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2EY, on Tuesday, October 1, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Pitkerro Grove Cemetery, at approximately 12 noon, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, but donations can be made towards RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.