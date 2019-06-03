Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Edinburgh
Robert Walker (Robin) CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL Robert (Robin) Walker (Barnton, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, husband of the late Angela Campbell (nee Benzies), brother of Jan, father of Fiona, Roy, Callum and grandfather of Kyle, Scott, Chloe and Harriet.
Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends and family are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 3, 2019
