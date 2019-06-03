|
|
|
CAMPBELL Robert (Robin) Walker (Barnton, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, husband of the late Angela Campbell (nee Benzies), brother of Jan, father of Fiona, Roy, Callum and grandfather of Kyle, Scott, Chloe and Harriet.
Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends and family are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 3, 2019
Read More