GORDON Robert Spalding (Edinburgh)
On May 30, 2019, aged 83, Robert passed away in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Much loved husband of Helen, adored father of Audrey and Carol. Dear father-in-law to Brian and Simon and loving grandad to Lauren and Kirsten. The funeral will take place on Thursday, June 20, at 1.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, EH16 6TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Queen's Nursing Institute Scotland. Charity No. SCO 05751, 35 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
