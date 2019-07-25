Home

SMART Robert (St Andrews)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on July 21, 2019, Robert (formerly Keeper of Muniments, St Andrews University), greatly loved by his wife Veronica, daughters Anna and Mary, grandchildren Gina and Angus and all the family. A service of Thanksgiving will be held in Strathkinness Parish Church, Church Road, Strathkinness, on Thursday, August 1, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations in lieu will be gratefully received at the Church for St Andrews Community Hospital, Ward 2 Endowment Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on July 25, 2019
