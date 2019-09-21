Home

RUTHERFORD Robert (Bob) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on September 17, 2019, Robert, beloved husband of the late Alice, much loved father and father-in-law to Robert and Christine and loving granddad to Katrina and Valerie. Formerly Lothian & Borders Police Taxi Cab Inspector. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 1.30 pm, on Friday, September 27, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Collection for Sepsis Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 21, 2019
