Robert Ritchie (Bob) SPINK

Robert Ritchie (Bob) SPINK Notice
SPINK Robert Ritchie (Bob) Passed away after a long illness at Strathmore Hospice, Forfar on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A much loved husband of Rhona and dad of Iain, Fiona and Roslyn. Funeral service (and refreshments thereafter), to be held in St Andrews Parish Church, Hamilton Green, Arbroath, DD11 1JG, on Tuesday, October 29, at 10.30 am. All family and friends are respectfully invited. A private committal will take place after the funeral service. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Arbroath Lifeboat will be received at the church door.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 25, 2019
