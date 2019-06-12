|
|
|
EPRILE Robert Milne (Roy) (Duddingston)
After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully, on June 8, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Mark and Paula, loving grandfather of Victoria, dear brother of Jeffrey and the late Eddie. Roy, of the Royal Mile Curios, member of the City Club, Duddingston Golf Club and the Ball Room. A church service will take place at Pilrig St Paul's Parish Church, on Tuesday, June 18, at 10.30 am and thereafter to Rosebank Cemetery, for 11.30 am, to which all are welcome to attend both services. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in The Scotsman on June 12, 2019
Read More