MEIKLE Robert (Gullane)
Roy Walker Meikle died suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, August 16, 2019, in his 90th year. Son of the late Robert (Bert) and Mary, husband of the late Davina and father of Robin and Maureen. Following a private burial at Newbattle Cemetery, a service will take place at St John's & King's Park Church, Dalkeith, at 1 pm, on Tuesday, September 3. No flowers please, but a collection will be taken for the Raeburn Place Foundation at the end of the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019
