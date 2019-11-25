|
|
|
MCKINNA Robert James (West Linton)
On November 16, 2019, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, Rob, (Proprietor of Manor Garage, West Linton), beloved husband of Gill, dearly loved father of Andrew and Caroline, loving grandpa of Ellie, Georgia, Adam, Caitlin and the late Rebecca, great-grandpa of Isla and brother of Michael. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 2, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Family flowers only. Collection for the Margaret Kerr unit, BGH.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2019