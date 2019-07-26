Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Robert (Bob) McDOUGALL

McDOUGALL
Robert (Bob) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, at Ferryfield House, on July 19, 2019, Bob, aged 80 years, (formerly of British Telecom and Capital School of Motoring). Dearly loved by Roberta, much loved dad of Marie, Dawn and Stephen, grandad to Lauren, Matthew, Lily, Tom, Eve, Marcus and Rory, father-in-law to Cameron and father figure to Alex. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, August 1, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. For those who desire, there will be a retiral collection held in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on July 26, 2019
