MCDONALD Robert (Fochabers)
Very peacefully, at Stephen Hospital, Dufftown on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Rt Rev Mgr Robert Alexander Provost McDonald, aged 89 years. Dear brother of Sister Monica, much respected former Parish Priest of Inverness, Elgin, Dornie and Orkney, Provost of the Aberdeen Chapter of Canons. Reception of remains to Pluscarden Abbey on Sunday, March 24, at 4 pm, followed by Requiem Mass on Monday, March 25, at 12noon, thereafter to Mortlach Churchyard, Dufftown, arrive approx 2.45 pm.
All friends respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please. Resting at William Watson's Rest Rooms, Blackfriars Road, Elgin. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2019
