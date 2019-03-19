Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert MCDONALD

Notice Condolences

Robert MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Robert (Fochabers)
Very peacefully, at Stephen Hospital, Dufftown on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Rt Rev Mgr Robert Alexander Provost McDonald, aged 89 years. Dear brother of Sister Monica, much respected former Parish Priest of Inverness, Elgin, Dornie and Orkney, Provost of the Aberdeen Chapter of Canons. Reception of remains to Pluscarden Abbey on Sunday, March 24, at 4 pm, followed by Requiem Mass on Monday, March 25, at 12noon, thereafter to Mortlach Churchyard, Dufftown, arrive approx 2.45 pm.
All friends respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please. Resting at William Watson's Rest Rooms, Blackfriars Road, Elgin. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.