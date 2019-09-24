|
HOMEWOOD Robert John (Bob) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on the September 15, 2019, with his beloved wife Dot by his side. Dad to Mike and Graeme, father-in-law to Sarah and Leslie, grandpa to Emma, Dave and Callum, great-grandpa to Zach and Lily.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral on Monday, September 30, at 11 am, at Seafield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to a charity close to our hearts, Breast Friends and Family.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2019