

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
Robert John (Bob) HOMEWOOD

Robert John (Bob) HOMEWOOD
HOMEWOOD Robert John (Bob) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on the September 15, 2019, with his beloved wife Dot by his side. Dad to Mike and Graeme, father-in-law to Sarah and Leslie, grandpa to Emma, Dave and Callum, great-grandpa to Zach and Lily.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral on Monday, September 30, at 11 am, at Seafield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to a charity close to our hearts, Breast Friends and Family.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2019
