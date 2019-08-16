Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
EASSON Robert (Bob) (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peter and family are very grateful for the many expressions of sympathy and support received following Bob's death. Particular thanks to all those who helped Bob at home, visiting health professionals and the staff of Elite Care and Raith Manor Nursing Home. Thanks to Rev K. Froude, St Bryce Kirk, for his comforting service. Thanks also to the team at Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, for their invaluable help and support. Finally, thanks to all who attended at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and for their generous donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019
