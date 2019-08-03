|
|
|
EASSON Robert (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Aged 95, passed away peacefully, in the tender care of staff at Raith Manor
Nursing Home, Kirkcaldy. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Cis (nee Inglis) , loving father of Peter and father-in-law of Anne, precious grandad of Kenneth and Katherine and special 'grumps' of Ritchie. Retired Depute Director of Environmental Health for Kirkcaldy District Council. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 13, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers, at Bob's request, but donations may be made at the crematorium to Bob's chosen charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 3, 2019