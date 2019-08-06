Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:30
Currie Kirk
Edinburgh
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
16:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
McCOLL
Robert D (Robin), C. ENG., FIEE (Currie)
Passed peacefully, in the gentle care of Colinton Care Home, on July 27, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Darling husband and best friend of Judith, dearly loved father of Roderick, Alison and Finlay, father-in-law of Elizabeth, Doug and Karen and grandfather of Ben. The funeral service will take place at Currie Kirk, Edinburgh, on Monday, August 12, at 2.30 pm, followed by cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 4 pm. All welcome, family flowers only, with a collection to aid Colinton Care Home and Parkinsons UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 6, 2019
