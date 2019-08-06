|
McCOLL
Robert D (Robin), C. ENG., FIEE (Currie)
Passed peacefully, in the gentle care of Colinton Care Home, on July 27, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Darling husband and best friend of Judith, dearly loved father of Roderick, Alison and Finlay, father-in-law of Elizabeth, Doug and Karen and grandfather of Ben. The funeral service will take place at Currie Kirk, Edinburgh, on Monday, August 12, at 2.30 pm, followed by cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 4 pm. All welcome, family flowers only, with a collection to aid Colinton Care Home and Parkinsons UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 6, 2019