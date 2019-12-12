|
BRYMER Robert Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Robert (Bob), beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Hazel, Heather and the late Allan, loved father-in-law of Brian, a much loved papa, great-papa and great-great-papa. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at William Black's Service Room, 1a Latch Road, Brechin, on Tuesday, December 17, at 12.30 pm and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service room and crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 12, 2019