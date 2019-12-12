Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BRYMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert BRYMER

Notice Condolences

Robert BRYMER Notice
BRYMER Robert Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Robert (Bob), beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Hazel, Heather and the late Allan, loved father-in-law of Brian, a much loved papa, great-papa and great-great-papa. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at William Black's Service Room, 1a Latch Road, Brechin, on Tuesday, December 17, at 12.30 pm and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service room and crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -