BRUCE Dr Robert, BSc (Hons), PhD (Agric) (Caterham)
Aged 90, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a short illness.
A former Agricultural Resources Director of Midland Bank plc (now HSBC Bank), he leaves behind his second wife, Muriel and two children, Sandy and Janet. A memorial service will be held at Caterham United Reformed Church, 1 Harestone Hill, Caterham, CR3 6SX, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 pm.
Family flowers only. Charitable donations to "Marie Curie" c/o Alex Jones, Funeral Directors, 92 Station Road East, Oxted, RH8 0QA.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019