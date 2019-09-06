Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Jones Funeral Directors (Oxted)
92 Station Road East
Oxted, Surrey RH8 0QA
01883 730383
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
14:00
Caterham United Reformed Church
1 Harestone Hill
Caterham, CR3 6SX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert BRUCE

Notice Condolences

Dr. Robert BRUCE Notice
BRUCE Dr Robert, BSc (Hons), PhD (Agric) (Caterham)
Aged 90, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a short illness.
A former Agricultural Resources Director of Midland Bank plc (now HSBC Bank), he leaves behind his second wife, Muriel and two children, Sandy and Janet. A memorial service will be held at Caterham United Reformed Church, 1 Harestone Hill, Caterham, CR3 6SX, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 pm.
Family flowers only. Charitable donations to "Marie Curie" c/o Alex Jones, Funeral Directors, 92 Station Road East, Oxted, RH8 0QA.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alex Jones Funeral Directors (Oxted)
Download Now