|
|
|
BROWN Robert George (Bertie) (Melrose / formerly N. Ireland)
Peacefully, with his family and in the care of St Johns Rest Home, Melrose, on December 7, 2019, aged 95 years, Bertie, beloved husband of the late Ruth, special dad to Nigel and Shirley and much loved father-in-law and friend to Elgar and Gilly, a proud grandfather of Rowan, Kelly, Alexa, Gareth and Siân, he was also a devoted "Pop" to his great-grandchildren and all the family. Private interment, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Melrose Parish Church, at 11.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Macular Society and Borders Talking Newspapers. Grateful thanks to the staff at St Johns for their special care.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019