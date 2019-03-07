|
|
|
BAIN Robert (Roy) (Warriston)
Mary and family wish to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the death of Roy. Special thanks to Rev Alex McAspurren for his comforting words, Mackenzie and Millar for their friendly and professional service and Goldenacre Bowling Club for the use of their facilities. Also, the staff of Inchview Care Home for the care, love and attention given to Roy throughout his time with them. Your generous donations raised £226 for RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More