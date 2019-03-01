|
MARSHALL Ricky (Eddleston)
Peacefully, at Aaron House, on February 25, 2019, Ricky, dearly loved wife of the late Reeve, dear mother of Brian and David, mother-in-law of Helen and Elma, loving grandma of Peter, Kathryn, Gordon and Colin and great-grandma of Abbi and Emily. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, at 3.30 pm. to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, but donations and retiring collection at crematorium to Chest, Heart and Stroke (Scotland) 77, High Street, Peebles.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
