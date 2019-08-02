|
|
|
MAJOR Richard William (Dick) (Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly at the Western General Hospital, on July 21, 2019, Dick, devoted husband of the late Irene, dearest father to Dean and stepfather to Fraser and Stephen, father-in-law to Diamond, Lesley and Gail and much loved grandad to Lauren, Megan and Rebecca. He will be sadly missed by all his family. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 2, 2019