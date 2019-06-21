Home

Richard MITCHELL

Richard MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL Richard (Portobello)
Richard Mitchell, much loved son of the late Margaret and Dick, died on June 9, 2019. Most of Richard's relatives live abroad so a special welcome is extended to friends, carers, former neighbours in Piersfield Grove and Moira Terrace and former colleagues at Scotsman Publications to Seafield Crematorium at 11 am, on Thursday, June 27. Family flowers only, but donations may be made directly to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
