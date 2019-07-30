GOODALE Richard (Aberdour)

Peacefully, after a short illness,at the Queen Margaret Hospice, Dunfermline on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Richard Goodale, aged 72, beloved husband of Josie, much loved dad of Caitlin, Melissa and the late Lindsay, dear brother to Susie and Jonathan and cherished uncle, brother-in-law and son-in-law, sadly missed by family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium on Tuesday, August 6, at 1.15 pm, to which all friends and neighbours are respectfully invited.

A reception will be held afterwards at Garvock House Hotel, at Richard's request, there will also be drinks at Aberdour Golf Club from 6 pm in the evening, to which all are cordially invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Cancer Research UK or Maggie's Centre on retiral, if desired. Please feel free to wear whichever colours you prefer. Published in The Scotsman on July 30, 2019