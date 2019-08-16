Home

Committal
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:00
Mayfield Salisbury Church
Notice Condolences

Rhoda Elizabeth DRUMMOND Notice
DRUMMOND Rhoda Elizabeth, DCS (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on August 13, 2019, at St Raphael's Care Home, Rhoda, affectionate and treasured sister and cousin, devoted auntie of three generations, faithful and trusted friend to many over decades, respected and committed colleague of her fellow deacons and chaplains. Committal service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, August 23, at
1 pm,followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Mayfield Salisbury Church at 2 pm. All family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Collection to be taken for Christian Aid.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019
