Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda FOTHERGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Agnes FOTHERGILL

Notice Condolences

Rhoda Agnes FOTHERGILL Notice
Fothergill Rhoda (Perth)
Peacefully, passed away, at North Grove Care Home, on Monday, June 17, 2019, aged 90 years, formerly of Pitheavlis Terrace, Perth and a well known Local Historian, retired teacher and recipient of the British Empire Medal. Funeral on Thursday, June 27, service in Craigie Parish Church, at 10.30 am, committal thereafter in Perth Crematorium at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but if desired there will be a retiring collection taken at the church and crematorium for The Perthshire Society for Natural Science should you wish to contribute.
Published in The Scotsman on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.