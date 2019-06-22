|
Fothergill Rhoda (Perth)
Peacefully, passed away, at North Grove Care Home, on Monday, June 17, 2019, aged 90 years, formerly of Pitheavlis Terrace, Perth and a well known Local Historian, retired teacher and recipient of the British Empire Medal. Funeral on Thursday, June 27, service in Craigie Parish Church, at 10.30 am, committal thereafter in Perth Crematorium at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but if desired there will be a retiring collection taken at the church and crematorium for The Perthshire Society for Natural Science should you wish to contribute.
Published in The Scotsman on June 22, 2019
