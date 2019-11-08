Home

DODDS Rae (Lochgilphead)
Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, Ardrishaig, on November 6, 2019, Rae Dodds, in her 94th year, late of West Cottage, Drimvore, By Lochgilphead and formerly of Cauldshiel. Beloved wife of the late John Dodds and much loved and loving mum of Cathi, proud granny of Phil, Shona and Thomas, dear sister of the late Dalene and Dorothy, a much loved aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at
11 am, thereafter to Cardross Crematorium, at 2.15 pm. Donations, if desired, to Ardfenaig Comfort Fund.
All friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 8, 2019
