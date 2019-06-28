|
|
|
WILLIAMS Rachael Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, Rachael, beloved fiancée of Craig, dear daughter of Lynda and Carl, loving sister of Gareth, Daniel and Charlotte, proud aunt of Chloe and much loved mum of her dogs Rosie and the late Roxy. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, July 1, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made in aid of a local animal charity. Bright colours may be worn.
Published in The Scotsman on June 28, 2019