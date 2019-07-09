Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Polly MACKENZIE LAVERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly MACKENZIE LAVERY

Notice Condolences

Polly MACKENZIE LAVERY Notice
MACKENZIE LAVERY Polly (Edinburgh)
On Monday, June 24, 2019, in Edinburgh, Polly Claire Mackenzie Lavery, loving wife to Ian and devoted mother of Anna and Alex, beloved daughter of Gillian Mackenzie and Angus Mackenzie, much loved by all family, friends and colleagues, who miss Polly so much. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, EH7 4HW, on Thursday, July 11, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Afterwards at the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, in the Caledonian Hall, EH3 5LP. Wear a splash of colour if you wish. Donations can be made to a in place of flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.