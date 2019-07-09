|
MACKENZIE LAVERY Polly (Edinburgh)
On Monday, June 24, 2019, in Edinburgh, Polly Claire Mackenzie Lavery, loving wife to Ian and devoted mother of Anna and Alex, beloved daughter of Gillian Mackenzie and Angus Mackenzie, much loved by all family, friends and colleagues, who miss Polly so much. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, EH7 4HW, on Thursday, July 11, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Afterwards at the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, in the Caledonian Hall, EH3 5LP. Wear a splash of colour if you wish. Donations can be made to a in place of flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2019