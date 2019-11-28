|
MACNAIR Phyllis Isabel Margaret (nee MacLeod) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ivybank House Care Home, Polmont, on November 16, 2019, Phyllis, aged 84 years, retired Occupational Therapist. Beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother of Paula and the late David and devoted grandmother. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 12 noon, at West Lothian Crematorium, Starlaw Road, Livingston, EH54 7DA. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer Scotland at the ceremony.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2019