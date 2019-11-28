Home

DRY Philip (Greenock)
Peacefully, at Orchard View, Greenock, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, Philip John Seaton Dry, beloved husband of Joyce
(nee Hall), much loved father of Christine and Jonathan, dear father-in-law of Jamie and AIleen and papa of Emma, Amy, Nicola and Charlotte. Funeral service at Greenock Crematorium, on Monday, December 2, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Parkinsons UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2019
