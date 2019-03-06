Home

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:00
Gate Church International
158 Perth Road
Dundee
HOWE Phil (Newport-on-Tay)
Peacefully, after a long illness fought with courage and dignity, at Stratheden Hospital, Cupar, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, Phil, aged 62 years, of Newport-on-Tay, formerly of South Queensferry, beloved husband of Andrea, much loved dad of Felicity and Beth, a devoted grandee of Annabelle, also a dear and loved son, father-in-law, brother, uncle and a good friend to many. A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, in the Gate Church International, 158 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JS, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made online for Crossroads Fife Central. Family request no black.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2019
