Dr. Peter J. COWAN

Dr. Peter J. COWAN Notice
COWAN Dr Peter J. (Aberdeen / Kinross / Forres)
Died unexpectedly in Surrey on August 3, 2019, aged 71. Much loved by all his family especially wife Elaine, daughter Anne-Marie and brother David. Studied at universities of Hull, UK and Manitoba, Canada. Researcher at Aberdeen University (Craibstone). As a desert zoologist, taught at HIT in Libya, Kuwait University and Nizwa University, Oman. Collected land animals for Scientific Center, Kuwait (KISR) and later field researcher in Yemen. Editor of Sandgrouse (OSME's journal) 2008-19. A scientist with an enduring passion for birds and deserts.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 30, 2019
