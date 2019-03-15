Home

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Peter, loving husband to Rose, much loved dad to Neil, Andrew and Brian, father-in-law to Alison and Sarah, grandad to Katie, Emma and Alexander and brother to Tom and Jim. Peter will be sadly missed by family and friends both here and in Ireland. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 15, 2019
