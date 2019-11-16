|
CRAIGIE Peter (Edinburgh)
Died aged 84, on November 3, 2019, in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following a short illness. Husband, father, grandfather, Hearts shareholder, RAF officer, SNP member, management consultant, oenophile, historian, author, wit, storyteller, and expert on relaxation. Peter is survived by his loving children, Philip and Peter, grandchildren Matthew, Lorna, Hugh and Jasper, and by Dale, his partner for many years. Private cremation at Warriston.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2019