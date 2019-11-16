Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter CRAIGIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter CRAIGIE

Notice Condolences

Peter CRAIGIE Notice
CRAIGIE Peter (Edinburgh)
Died aged 84, on November 3, 2019, in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following a short illness. Husband, father, grandfather, Hearts shareholder, RAF officer, SNP member, management consultant, oenophile, historian, author, wit, storyteller, and expert on relaxation. Peter is survived by his loving children, Philip and Peter, grandchildren Matthew, Lorna, Hugh and Jasper, and by Dale, his partner for many years. Private cremation at Warriston.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -