Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel.
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Henderson SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Paul Henderson SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Paul Henderson (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at home, in his beloved Edinburgh, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Paul, aged 98, adored husband and soul mate of Laura, dear father of Alastair and Catharine, grandfather to Tom, Jack and Will, much loved uncle to Lynne, Jenny and Andrew and great-uncle to Paul and Abbie. Funeral service on Tuesday, April 2, at 2 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. All welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to VOCAL (Carers Association) will be taken after the service. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.