SCOTT Paul Henderson (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at home, in his beloved Edinburgh, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Paul, aged 98, adored husband and soul mate of Laura, dear father of Alastair and Catharine, grandfather to Tom, Jack and Will, much loved uncle to Lynne, Jenny and Andrew and great-uncle to Paul and Abbie. Funeral service on Tuesday, April 2, at 2 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. All welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to VOCAL (Carers Association) will be taken after the service. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 23, 2019
