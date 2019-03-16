|
|
|
WRIGHT Patricia Ann Janet (Clachan, Argyll)
On March 9, 2019, suddenly, but peacefully, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Patricia Ann Janet Wright (nee Gibbings), in her 75th year, beloved wife of Alasdair Wright, much loved daughter of the late Wing Commander Peter Henry Gibbings and Janet Bryce Hamilton Gibbings and much loved aunt of Tom and Alice. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, Argyll, on Friday, March 22, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Clachan Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Labrador Lifeline Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More