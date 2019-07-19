Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30
Dundee Crematorium
McAlpine Road
Dundee
Peacefully, at Thorburn Manor Nursing Home, Edinburgh, on July 15, 2019, Pat, aged 91, beloved wife of the late Dr Ian Simpson, much loved mum of Jackie, Hilary and Jill, adored granny of James, Anna, Katy and Lucy, loving mother-in-law of Robin, Gareth and the late Steve and dear sister-in-law of Dr Alistair Simpson. Service at Dundee Crematorium, McAlpine Road, Dundee, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please, but the family would appreciate donations to RNLI Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.
Published in The Scotsman on July 19, 2019
