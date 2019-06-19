Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00
Stirlingshire Crematorium
Patricia (Will) McMILLAN

Patricia (Will) McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN
Patricia (nee Will) (Corstorphine)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Edinburgh Royal Hospital on June 5, 2019. Patricia, aged 75 years, formerly of Corstorphine, latterly of Stirling. Much loved wife to Danny and loving mother to Gavin. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Stirlingshire Crematorium at 10 am, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, on the day to Erskine Hospital Charity.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2019
